Boulder City explosion that injured 6 people was an 'industrial accident,' investigation finds

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — An explosion that injured six people at a Boulder City business has been ruled an "industrial accident." That's according to the Clark County Fire Department investigators.

This happened on July 11 at Armorock, a polymer concrete business approximately 7 miles southeast of the city.

Investigators determined the explosion occurred in one of the hoppers, but couldn't identify what caused it.

The explosion also caused significant damage to the business.

13 Investigates learned Nevada's Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration issued five serious violations to Armorock three months before the explosion. Problems included respiratory protection equipment, fork lift operation, and proper safety of an abrasive wheel grinder. In 2019, Armorock had an accident where an employee lost a thumb.

A source tells KTNV that within a few weeks before the explosion, Armorock was the subject of another complaint to OSHA for an unspecified safety concerns.