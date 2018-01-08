Boulder City boy asks town to celebrate birthday in special way

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) - A boy is inviting his whole town to his birthday party, but he's not expecting a single gift.

The dogs and cats at the Boulder City Animal Control Shelter are adorable.

"I like the big dogs because they're big and fluffy and soft and then I like the little kittens cause they're soft and fluffy too," said 10-year-old Calvin Olsen.

Calvin is turning 11 soon. Instead of gifts for his birthday, he's asking people to bring donations for the shelter. Talking about giving his special day away, he's completely matter of fact.

"I get a lot of cool things for Christmas and I have plenty of things to keep me entertained," said Calvin.

Calvin's mom says her son came up with this idea on his own.

"Not many kids his age would give up their for birthday for other people or species. He's one of a kind," said Christina Olsen, Calvin's mom.

Christina Olsen is a single mom who works two jobs. Paying everyone back who has helped her family would be impossible, so she's over the moon her son is paying it forward.

"My kids are everything and to see them do things like this, it's very rewarding," said Christina Olsen.

Everyone is invited to the party on Jan. 13. It's being hosted at Two Wheels Pub in Boulder City (at the corner of Nevada Way and Wyoming Street) starting at 1 p.m. There are several things guests are encouraged to bring: