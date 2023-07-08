Boulder City and Las Vegas natives named Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada's Teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Women from Boulder City and Las Vegas have officially been named Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada's Teen for 2023.

According to the Miss Nevada organization, 23-year-old Taylor Blatchford, from Boulder City, was crowned the 73rd Miss Nevada. She recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a master's degree in advertising and public relations. She will also represent Nevada at the Miss America Competition in January.

"My journey through the Miss America Opportunity has brought a plethora of opportunities to my life," Blatchford said. "It has introduced me to scholarship funds, personal growth and professional development. I have competed for each of these reasons over nine years of involvement in the organization and it only continues to introduce me to what the future holds."

Meantime, 17-year-old Bella Hawkins, from Las Vegas, has been crowned the 18th Miss Nevada's Teen. She recently graduated from Shadow Ridge High School and is planning on attending Delaware State University to major in psychology.

"Winning means I get to show the world what I am capable of and I get to be my very best," Hawkins said. "This year, I want to travel across the entire state of Nevada. Having the opportunity to explore our beautiful state is such an honor."

Hawkins will compete in the Miss America's Teen competition in January.