Bonanza High School students in Las Vegas returning to campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new batch of middle and high school students will be heading back to in-person learning for the first time in a year this week.

Principal Joe Petrie says it's been an exciting week at Bonanza High School with hundreds of freshman and senior students returning to the school hallways.

"This job is really all about getting kids in the building and having them back in rejuvenated the adults here, we're excited to have them," Petrie said.

Students will see changes right when they walk in the door.

They're only allowed to get on campus through three specific entrances.

Staff will be there to greet them right when they walk in to make sure they're wearing masks and are there for the right schedule.

Students can eat breakfast in their first period, but there won't be any lunchtime. Students are given bagged lunches to take home where they finish their school day.

"They're only attending two classes live each day and then they go home and attend two classes online," Petrie said.

The theater has been designated as a 'sick room' for any students who are experiencing COVID symptoms.

Petrie says they aren't sure if school dances will happen this year or not. they have ideas on how they can make it work, but nothing can be set in stone right now.

"Our goal is to give experiences to seniors if possible, it's their last chance. We really want to find some things for them, but we have to do it in a safe way," Petrie added.