Body of missing swimmer found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A missing swimmer had been found dead at Lake Mead.

According to National Park Service officials, they received a call on Saturday that a man was swimming in the area of Crawdad Cove, which is near the Las Vegas Bay, before going missing.

Lake Mead officials said search teams were immediately dispatched to the area. However, they were unable to find the man.

Rangers said that on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., they received a call from someone who had found the body in the same area where the swimmer went missing.

They added the body was turned over to the Clark County Coroner.

As of Monday afternoon, no further details have been released including the identity of the swimmer.