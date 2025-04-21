Body of missing local veterinarian found after nearly two weeks of searching Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have recovered the body of local veterinarian Dr. Shawn Frehner.

According to the National Parks Service, a body was discovered Friday near the Boulder Islands within the Lake Mead recreation area.

The next day, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed this person was Shawn Frehner.

Frehner was missing for nearly two weeks, and the disappearance came amid a social media firestorm over a video taken while he was treating a young horse in Pahrump.

Channel 13 obtained video of the incident. Warning: this may be graphic for some viewers.

WARNING: Video shows moments leading up to alleged horse abuse in Nye County

Frehner had last been heard from on April 6, according to his father Rex, who later filed a missing person's report for his son.

Shawn's wallet, keys, and cell phone were found in his unoccupied truck left near Lake Mead. Rex said he didn't know why his son would have gone there since he doesn't have a boat.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information is made available.