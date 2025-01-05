Body found in Henderson desert identified as missing 17-year-old 'Jenna' Hin

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A body found in a desert area west of Henderson has been identified as missing Foothill High School senior Jennaleah Hin.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the girl's identity in an email to Channel 13 on Monday. Officials did not immediately identify Hin's cause or manner of death.

This comes after Henderson Police announced the discovery of a body near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street on Sunday morning.

At the time, police said the person they found matched Hin's description. Officials noted their preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.

Hin was first reported missing the evening of Monday, Dec. 30. Investigators said video showed Hin leaving her family's home in the 1200 block of Grove Park Street at 8:46 p.m.

Henderson Police were called to the home that night but had no success locating the girl, Lt. Charles Hedrick said Friday.

Officials leading the search said Hin had never run away from home before, describing her as a "straight-A student, exemplary in every way."

Hin and her parents got into an argument before she left her home, Commander Mark Speer of Red Rock Search & Rescue said. He characterized it as "just a normal dispute that teens have with their parents sometimes," and did not go into further detail when asked.

On Sunday, a memorial of flowers and tributes took shape near the site where Hin's body was found, with community members expressing their sadness at the news on social media.

"This is horrific. Thoughts are with her family and everyone who knew her and the students and staff at Foothill," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "My heart breaks for her parents."

I did reach out to Hin's stepfather, Corey Swanson. A spokesperson for the family returned a comment saying, "He will not be answering any texts or calls at this time in relation to the recent development for this tragedy."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or dial 2311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.