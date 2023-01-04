Body camera footage released from LVMPD officer-involved shootings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage and details in the first officer involved shooting that occurred Friday.

The first happened around 11 a.m. in the morning when three officers were called to the area of Bonanza and Nellis Boulevard after the caller said a man (later identified as William Konkol) pointed a gun at home.

Officer located Konkol's red SUV, but when they attempted a traffic stop, Konkol fled.

Officers chased him until they were able to stop him using a pit maneuver. Konkol fired one round at officers, using a gun he stole from an innocent bystander an hour before the incident.

Officers fired back, and minutes late Konkol attempted to drive away but ran into a brick wall.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

James Seebock, LVMPD assistant sheriff, says the investigation is ongoing.

All three officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the incident.