Body camera footage, audio calls released from Henderson police's first officer-involved shooting in 2023

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department provided audio of calls to dispatch and body cam video of an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday, June 24.

Police said 53-year-old Steven Brucker stole an item from a store. The caller was not identified in a call to the police, but the caller said he got the item back from the man but requested that police trespass.

Dispatch informed police of the suspect's description of having blonde and gray hair with a black jacket and jeans. Police located the man near West Sunset Road and Boulder Highway.

As seen in the body camera video, police approached Brucker at a bus stop in the area, also learning that he had multiple felony warrants.

Brucker is observed putting his hand in his bag, searching for something. Police urged him to stop digging in his back until Brucker pulled out a firearm and pointed it to the side of his head.

Police started to back away and tried to de-escalate the situation. As additional officers were arriving, Brucker refused to cooperate with police and started to walk on foot.

Brucker then reached a business in the 1900 block of N. Boulder Highway and pointed his firearm toward officers, resulting in Officer Tyler Travers using his firearm and striking him.

Officers used life-saving measures until Brucker was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Sergeant Daniel Medrano with HPD said the audio calls and body camera video could be graphic for some. The video can be viewed here.

Police said this shooting is the first officer-involved shooting for the department this year.