Bob Crane, founder of Bob's Bike for Needy Kids, has passed away

Bob Crane repaired and donated more than 1,000 bicycles from his Henderson garage since founding Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids in 2013
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some sad news to pass along tonight. Bob Crane of Bob's Bikes has passed away.

Crane started Bob's Bikes for needy kids in 2013, repairing and donating more than a thousand bikes from his Henderson garage.

The retired mechanic kept at it for years until a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis forced him to stop. His family confirmed with Channel 13 that he has lost his battle with cancer.

Thank you and rest in peace, Bob

