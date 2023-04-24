Boat crash on Lake Havasu injures three people

LAKE HAVASU (KTNV) — Three people are recovering from injuries after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Friday in the North Basin.

Investigators said a 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot vessel was traveling through the area when it lost control and capsized. They believe speed was a factor.

Three adults on board were ejected into the water.

Two of them were found face down in the water but were wearing life jackets.

Several boats in the area pulled all three people from the water.

Two of the three were taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious condition. Authorities haven't mentioned the condition of the third person involved in the crash.