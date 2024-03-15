Blowing dust could impact people with respiratory issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The strong winds that recently moved through the valley swirled around a lot of dust and pollen and a doctor told Channel 13 that it could impact those with underlying respiratory issues.

"It does affect multiple body systems. I think the clearest one is respiratory illness," said Dr. Patrick Olivieri, Emergency Physician and Medical Director at Desert Springs ER. "Patients with asthma, patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, [COPD], the very young and the very old are predisposed to lung illness from these particles being kicked up."

Dr. Olivieri said dust can carry allergens and/or other irritants and if it makes it inside people's lungs, it could cause some damage, especially for people with asthma.

"People with vulnerable lungs, it triggers flares and respiratory distress and at times, even worse illness and hospitalization," Dr. Olivieri said. "For example, someone with COPD or emphysema, especially our elderly patients, have already inflamed scarred lungs. When those already vulnerable lungs get hit by allergens or irritants, that can trigger severe trouble breathing."

He adds that whenever strong winds pick up dust, there's always an increase in patients with breathing problems in hospitals.

"Anytime there's a windstorm or allergens, we see an increase in ER visits. They are not all life-threatening. Thank god. Sometimes they're just, 'I need a refill because I've had to go through my inhaler so much'. But sometimes, we do have to admit patients who are having a terrible scary flare," Olivieri said.

He said there are warning signs people can look out for if they're being impacted by the blowing dust.

"At the very mild, you might get some irritations in the eyes, some dry throat or a cough and you are still feeling bad effects of dust. It's just not as scary," Olivieri said. "When it progresses, you might have trouble breathing, doing things that normally wouldn't bother you at all like walking up the stairs, cooking a meal. And at the extreme, you are going to have low oxygen, you are going to get confused and any of those symptoms are really concerning, we need you right in the ER."

"It's actually really hard to breathe," said Samuel Flores, who struggles with asthma.

Flores said the blowing dust and pollen swirling around the valley have made it difficult to be outside.

"It's really bad and I hope it changes soon," Flores said. "​Every time I walk, I have to sometimes stop and sit down for a little bit."

He tells Channel 13 that he's had to refill his inhaler multiple times recently.

​"I can't be out here, especially because of this wind," Flores told me.

You can use the following tips to stay safe amid dust storms.

