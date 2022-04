LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada, Friends of Red Rock Canyon, and the Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition is teaming up to cleanup graffiti at Red Rock Canyon.

Groups will meet at the Kraft Mountain Parking Lot before heading to the Ash Creek Springs Area for cleanup on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.