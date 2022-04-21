Graffiti vandalism at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you go out exploring the beautiful peaks, and valleys of Red Rock Canyon what you are probably not expecting to see is graffiti.

Despite ongoing prevention efforts by friends of red rock canyon and other organizations, vandalism continues. Cliff faces and boulders in the national conservation area are being defaced.

Graffiti often covers ancient Native American pictographs.

These rock formations take thousands of years to form but can be destroyed in just a few minutes.

This spray painted graffiti was discovered by hikers and sent to BLM law enforcement officers late Tuesday. When these crimes happen, friends of red rock, a conservation organization sends out their graffiti removal team. Volunteers have to lug water, chemicals and tools to try and remove it.

And it's costly. One removal and restoration of panels with Native American rock art cost almost 30 thousand dollars.

President of Save Red Rock Heather Fisher tells us: "There's not enough resources. We need more rangers and more awareness. That's what we're trying to do. Bring awareness to the issue.we just need more people on the ground. More eyes and more people reporting. BLM has gotten a lot more rangers recently which is really great but they just can't be everywhere all at once."

One hiker says that in the 15 years he's been hiking red rock, he now seeing graffiti on almost every outing.

"I don't know why people would mess up nature. When it's beautiful by itself. It's gorgeous. It's fun and then they put this stuff down. I don't understand it," says the hiker.

If you see graffiti or any suspicious activity contact BLM officers (702-293-8932) and send the vandalism photos with GPS to perserve@friendsofredrock.org. If information leads to an arrest or conviction friends of red rock is offering up to a $5,000 reward.