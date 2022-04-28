BLM to clean up recent graffiti at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management is teaming up with local conservation groups to clean up recent vandalism at Red Rock Canyon.

Southern Nevada, Friends of Red Rock Canyon, and the Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition is teaming up to cleanup graffiti at Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon and the Southern Nevada Climbers Coalition will join the clean-up efforts on Sunday, the BLM announced.

Despite ongoing prevention efforts, cliff faces and boulders in the national conservation area are being defaced, Friends of Red Rock Canyon previously told 13 Action News. Graffiti often covers ancient Native American pictographs.

It takes a lot of money and effort to remove the vandalism while minimizing further damage to the rock. One removal and restoration of panels with Native American rock art cost almost $30,000, the conservation group says.

