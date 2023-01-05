BLM seeks public comment on proposed sale of 5 acres for affordable housing in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed sale of 5 acres of land in Henderson to create affordable housing.

The Bureau of Land Management owns the 5-acre parcel in the southeast Las Vegas valley, north of Pebble Road and west of Eastern Avenue. The land would be sold to the Clark County Department of Social Services, the BLM announced on Wednesday.

Since the sale is for affordable housing purposes, the BLM will offer the land at 95% below the appraised fair market value, "consistent with BLM Nevada guidance," the agency explained.

"We recognize the importance of affordable housing and look forward to valuable feedback on the proposed sale," stated Coreen Francis, the BLM's acting Las Vegas field manager.

Members of the public will have 45 days to comment on the proposed sale, from now through Feb. 21. Written comments can be mailed to the BLM Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, Division of Lands, at 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

"Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personally identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time," the BLM stated. "While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personally identifying information from the public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so."