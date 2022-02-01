BLM delivers message of hope after mother, son found dead at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management is offering a message of hope after a mother and her young son were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at Red Rock Canyon this weekend.

"You may have seen in the news that we had a suicide this weekend at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area," BLM Ranger Anica says in the video shared to the bureau's Facebook page on Monday. "I wish I could tell you that was the first death by suicide that we've had but, unfortunately, these things occur more than we'd like."

The park ranger shared her own struggle with suicidal thoughts in a message for others who might be struggling.

"It can be really hard when you can't see a way to escape the pain you're in," she said, "or you think the world might be better without you, or that you're not contributing anything."

From her own experience, she assured others that — though it "might seem cliché" — things do get better.

"I am so glad, every day, that I am still here, and someday you will be, too," she said.

Her message was simple: You are not alone, and there is no shame in seeking help.

"There's no shame in asking for help," she said. "The shame would be you not being here anymore."

Family, friends, and the national suicide hotline are available for those who might find themselves battling suicidal thoughts.

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by calling the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-SUICIDE. For those who'd prefer to text, the crisis line can be reached at 741-741.

"We want you to keep visiting Red Rock; we don't want to be your last visit," Ranger Anica said. "Visit us again; visit other places. There's so many beautiful places in the world that you haven't seen yet, and we want you to be here to keep seeing them."