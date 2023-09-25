BLM closing public lands in Jean Dry Lake area for Rise Lantern Festival

JEAN (KTNV) — Certain public lands surrounding the Jean Dry Lake area will be closed temporarily to ensure public safety during the 2023 Rise Lantern Festival.

According to Bureau of Land Management officials, the closures will be on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. The closure will include the Jean Dry Lake Bed and is bordered by Hidden Valley to the east, the Sheep Mountain to the southwest and the right-of-way boundary of State Route 604.

During those closures, the entire area will be closed to all vehicles and personnel except law enforcement, emergency vehicles, event personnel and ticketed festival participants. Participants must remain within the designated spectator areas.

BLM officials said the event sponsor will provide signs and maps directing the public to designated spectator areas.