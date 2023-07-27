BLM announces August public comment period on 80-acre solar panel project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive solar project is on the horizon just outside of Boulder City and the Bureau of Land Management is looking for community input.

The proposed Townsite Solar 2 Project is an 80-acre, 19 megawatt solar power generation and battery storage facility.

The land it would sit on would be managed by BLM, located on one of their parcels just four miles southwest of Boulder City and two miles south of Railroad Pass on the West side of US Highway 95.

The public comment period on its development will be open from August 3-18. There is a Zoom meeting open to the public on August 3 from 6-8 p.m.

“We look forward to receiving public comment on the draft environmental assessment for the proposed Townsite 2 Solar Project,” said Las Vegas Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “Comments that would be most helpful include any information that may enhance the analysis and environmental review of the proposed project.”

The application for the project was completed in 2022. Additional information on that report and the project as a whole can be found here.

The Zoom link for the virtual public meeting with BLM representatives will be here.

There is also an option for submitting written comments about the project.