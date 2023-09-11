Watch Now
Bleeding control kits installed at four Moapa Valley schools

Moapa Valley Fire District bleeding control kits
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 12:06:42-04

LOGANDALE (KTNV) — Moapa Valley officials are getting ready for the worst case scenario by providing more tools to teachers and faculty members.

On Friday, the Moapa Valley Fire District installed over 132 "Stop the Bleed" bags inside each classroom at four schools located in the Moapa Valley.

"We saw a need to be prepared to respond to any type of active shooter event within our schools," said Fire Chief Stephen Neel. "By having these Stop The Bleed bags in each classroom, it better prepares our teachers and faculty to start treating the injured before our first responders arrive."

Each bag includes five bleeding control kits, which includes a tourniquet, trauma dressing, wound packing gauze, gloves, trauma shears, and a survival blanket.

District officials said they were able to purchase the items thanks to a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

