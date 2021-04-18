Black Lives Matter rally happens on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rally was held on the Las Vegas Strip with the goal of ending white supremacy and police violence.

“We’re going to do more than tweeting, more than sharing on social media, we’re going to take it to the streets,” says Desiree Smith, organizer.

“We know to take down the common enemy which is white supremacy we have to do it together, we have to unite.”

This rally happened on the heels of a major verdict.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases this week in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with the murder of George Floyd.

On Monday, closing arguments will be made and then the jury will deliberate on whether to find Chauvin guilty.

“They will continue killing us if we don’t stand up and fight back,” says Smith.

Smith says this rally is to stand in solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a routine traffic stop.

That officer saying she intended to use a taser but mistakenly grabbed her gun.

Wright’s death promoted protests across the nation.

“Daunte Wright looks like one of my brothers, one of my cousins. It’s seeing my face in him, like how many more times,” says Smith.