Black History Month: Members of Channel 13 share their reasons this month matters to them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, Black History Month is a time to honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.

I sat down with some of the Channel 13 family to talk about the best advice they've received, the importance of representation and the impact they hope to make.

From lessons passed down through generations to breaking barriers in their careers, their stories show why this month matters.

Here's a look at who you'll hear from:

Abel: What is the best piece of advice that you have received from your elders, whether it be your grandparents, your parents, or just a family member?

Justin: "So growing up, my dad had this phrase. He would say, 'You can either pay now or pay later.' And that basically meant, you know, spend those days in high school working really hard to achieve the goals and lay out the path for you to be able to achieve your goals later on in life."

Anyssa: "My dad has always told me to just, like, do it. He's like, if you fail, then, like, that's fine. Just be fearless. You know? Just get out there. Do it. Try the thing."

Greg: "Have knowledge of yourself. That's why Black History Month is important because it's good to know, like, your history. It's good to know where you come from."

Wendy: "You can never set your sights too high."

Willie: "Don't judge a book by its cover, and that was from my parents."

Kennedy: "I always think about my mother saying to me, God bless the child that has his own. Right? So essentially, that just translates to be a boss. Do your own thing. Work. Don't be afraid to hustle."

Tony: "You just appreciate the things that many people take for granted. Look at the hard times that people experienced just to get us the opportunities that we have today."

Abel: How important is it for other people to be able to see you on this platform?

Anyssa: "Representation means everything for me, specifically: The whole reason that I wanted to get into the news industry was because I saw Oprah Winfrey on TV. Knowing that I might be that for some other little girl who looks like me is just... it's mind-blowing, but it's also really humbling."

Justin: "Me currently being the only Black male news anchor on TV [in the market] can be inspiring and encouraging for other Black boys and girls who turn on the news thinking, 'Hey, that's something I wanna do. He's doing it. So can I.'"

Shakeria: "When we're young and our parents is trying to tell us just do the best you can because you're representing a small group that's essentially the underdog."

Wendy: "I didn't see a lot of people that looked like me in higher profile positions, and so it was, you know, go to college, get your education, work twice as hard, and I think that's what led me to where I am right now. And I'm proud to be the first Black female director of sales on a broadcast network in this market."

Willie: "I think it's important because it gives kids a reason to dream. It gives kids a reason to feel like, 'Hey, I could do that too.' You know, there's not many Creative Services directors who happen to be Black in this business."

Kennedy: "Being Black, being POC, it gives you a unique perspective that you wouldn't get anywhere else."

Robert: "I see more of people of my color out in the community now, doing this job. I literally had someone come up to me and say, 'I've never seen a Black person doing this job before.' Be able to represent a community and do it in a positive way, I feel I could have possibly changed somebody's life."

Abel: What piece of advice do you have for other people who are watching this right now, especially our Black youth?

Shakeria: "You could do anything. There's, you know, sky's the limit. You could go and conquer the world. You could be the best you could be. Never give up. Keep trying, and never take no for an answer."

Tony: "Never let anyone hinder you from your opportunities and blessings."

Wendy: "It's important to be an effective leader, and you do that with being direct, being honest and transparent, and combining that with empathy and not fear tactics."

Anyssa: "We are where we are today. I am in this chair today because someone else before me stood up and said that's not right."