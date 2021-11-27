Black Friday brings foot traffic to local businesses amid difficult times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning hundreds of Black Friday shoppers waited for their favorite stores to open to take advantage of the deals.

Black Friday is also a day to provide a lot of exposure for some local businesses. Nicholas Butterfield, the chef of Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, says this Black Friday they are expecting a large amount of foot traffic.

“We rely more heavily on walk-in traffic than we do on reservations so just having more bodies present here, going to brick and mortar stores, supporting our local economy that way gives a significant boost to our business,” said Butterfield.

He says in comparison to last year they should see a drastic difference. In 2020 during the peak of this pandemic, he says they lost all sense of how to do business as a restaurant but with more people feeling comfortable to get back out, he believes his business will quickly recover.

“It is vital to fill this place up, it keeps all of the supporting businesses in the mall going when we have events like this,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield says especially in an area like Summerlin that is growing so quickly, he is expected thousands in Downtown Summerlin to contribute to our local economy today.

Downtown Summerlin will also be offering a variety of events throughout the day for the whole family to enjoy like parades, pictures with Santa, ice skating, and much more.

