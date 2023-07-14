Bishop Gorman theater students honored at International Thespian Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elena Ferrante Martin, a dedicated teacher with two decades of experience, has transformed Bishop Gorman High School's theatre program into an international sensation.

The recent accolades earned by the students demonstrate the program's remarkable success.

Elena Ferrante Martin tells Channel 13 that the job is a year-round commitment. Despite being a teacher and having the opportunity to take summers off, she dedicates herself to preparing for the upcoming school year. "It is a 12-month job," she affirmed. "Even though I could take time off in the summer, I would never be ready for the school year."

Her journey to Bishop Gorman High School was unexpected. Elena admitted, "I kind of am here by accident. I really wasn't pursuing this job." She stumbled upon the opportunity while performing in a show called, "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

Over the course of her tenure, Elena Ferrante Martin has not only built the program but has also elevated it to unimaginable heights. The focus, however, remains on the students. "Everything is about our students," she emphasized. "They're here to learn, and we want to give them the most comprehensive learning experience possible."

Recently, four students from Bishop Gorman High School were honored at the International Thespian Festival for their outstanding solo and duet acts.

Among 1,855 participants from around the globe, Chandler Shulman exclaimed, "There are people from Canada, Spain, Germany, and China."

The recognition they received was a testament to their year-long dedication and relentless effort.

One student, Zoe Diao expressed her exhilaration, stating, "We have worked for so long, for a year basically, to get to this point. To be recognized for how much hard work, talent, and effort we have put into it is really exhilarating."

Another student, Luke Martin echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the challenges they faced. "It was really worth it because we went through a lot of hard times, but it was definitely our best what we did."

To witness the talent of these rising stars, keep an eye out for Bishop Gorman High School's upcoming shows this fall. One of which is an interesting twist on the show "Pippin," centered around honoring old Las Vegas.