Bishop Gorman student earns Top 8 finish at national theater competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Out of more than 100 students who participated in the Jimmy Awards on Monday, Bishop Gorman rising senior Luke Martin finished in the top 8, earning a $5,000 scholarship.

Martin chatted with Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton before the show about his excitement.

“I’m looking forward to being on a Broadway stage, being on the Minskoff. It’s going to be magical. I mean the home of the Lion King, it’s just so iconic. And being up there with 100 other friends is unbelievable. It’s going to be a magical experience.”

It started with an ensemble performance featuring all of the students.

Then, Martin participated in one of the character medleys, singing a portion of a song from Les Miserables, the show he performed at Bishop Gorman High School.

Nevada's Best Actress nominee, Marie Munoz, also performed in the character medley, singing "On My Own."

You can watch the character medley featuring Luke Martin and Marie Munoz here.

After that performance, it was announced Martin made the Top 4 boys, giving him another chance to sing a solo on the stage for a $25,000 scholarship.

He sang “At the Fountain” from the Sweet Smell of Success.

A student from Dallas was ultimately selected as the Best Actor.

Martin’s Top 8 overall finish marks the second time a student from Nevada was a finalist.

Dakota Renteria was a finalist in 2022.

