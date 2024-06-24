Bishop Gorman rising seniors prepare for Broadway debuts at Jimmy Awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bishop Gorman rising seniors Luke Martin and Marie Munoz are set to make their Broadway debuts Monday as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, commonly referred to as the Jimmy Awards.

In May, the two competed against dozens of other students across the state at the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards.

A panel of judges, including Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton, voted them as the Best Actor and Actress.

"It's an insane opportunity, and you don't even really have to win in order to see people and meet people and make those vital connections in order to be successful in the industry" Munoz said. "There's scholarship for the featured group. You get to be seen by so many casting directors throughout the entire audition process throughout the entire week, and you get to meet these people and really get yourself into the community."

Part of their week in New York consisted of rehearsing for the big day, but they also had fun and were able to see the Tony Awards.

"We actually got to go to the dress rehearsal of the Tony Awards and then later that day we found out that we were going to the real Tonys and it was so much fun," Martin said. "We all got dressed up and went to the theater. It's so beautiful there. We were in the same room, breathing the same air as our idols. I mean it was truly a beautiful experience, and I'm so thankful."

You can watch them perform live on the Jimmy Awards Monday night at 4:30 on the Jimmy Awards YouTube or Facebook page.

