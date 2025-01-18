Billboard names Allegiant Stadium as top U.S. stadium and #2 worldwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billboard has named Allegiant Stadium the top stadium in the United States and the #2 stadium worldwide for live events, according to Billboard Magazine's 2024 year-end report.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Billboard as the top stadium in the United States and the #2 stadium worldwide," said Andy Gorchov, Allegiant Stadium General Manager.

In 2024, Allegiant held performing acts and concerts by The Rolling Stones, TWICE, Morgan Wallen, PINK, Billy Joel & Sting and George Strait.

The stadium also held sporting events, including three international soccer matches as part of CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl, and the first National Rugby League regular season matches to take place in America.

