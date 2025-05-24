Bill to include charter school teacher pay raises passes in the Nevada Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Assembly Bill 398, a bill that seeks to include charter school teacher pay raises and increase compensation for hard-to-fill public school positions, passed in the assembly on Friday night.

The bill would appropriate more than $19 million to the State Public Charter School Authority for charter school teacher pay raises.

This move comes after Gov. Joe Lombardo threatened to veto any education budget that does not include charter school teacher pay raises.

“Governor Lombardo made it very clear; charter school teacher pay raises were nonnegotiable, and I am honored to have worked with Speaker Yeager to get it done,” said Minority Leader Gregory Hafen. “One of my top priorities this session has been to ensure we get the Governor’s priorities passed. I believe we will be immensely successful at accomplishing that goal,” Hafen said.

Speaker Steve Yeager and Minority Leader Hafen both sponsored the bipartisan bill.

The bill will now go to the Senate and will need to be passed before June 2.

