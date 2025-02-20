'Big Search' operation locates 7 missing children in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven missing children have been located following a "Big Search" operation in Las Vegas by the F.R.E.E. International Organization.

From Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, organizations along with multiple partnering law enforcement agencies primarily focused on locating juveniles identified as victims of human trafficking, but they also searched for those considered missing or endangered.

Similar operations like this have been conducted in the past, such as last fall when eight missing children were found in November.

The UNLV Tourist Safety Institute hosted the initiative at the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, which F.R.E.E. says gave partnering organizations and agencies useful insight into enhancing future operations.

▶ Related 2022 Report Nonprofits search for missing children in Las Vegas during busy Super Bowl weekend

Volunteers, police launch "Big Search" for missing or endangered children during Super Bowl weekend

In addition to the seven missing children being located, the operation also opened up new leads for other missing persons cases for law enforcement. Those investigations are still ongoing.

"Comprehensive resources were made available to the victims found, with the goal of empowering their transition from victims to survivors. Shepherds F.R.E.E. International's victim-centered approach provided wrap-around services and ministry to the victims and families," the organization said in a Wednesday news release.