Super Bowl 58 brings heightened concerns about human trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the country and brings the biggest stars, festivities, and celebrations to town.

However, with big events, come the heightened concern for human trafficking in the Neon City.

"As you know, Las Vegas and Clark County here we're at the top of the list for human trafficking," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said last month.

A valley-wide campaign was announced ahead of the Super Bowl with Metro teaming up with other agencies and the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 27.6 million current human trafficking victims worldwide.

Here at home, per every 100,000 people, Nevada ranks second for most victims with a 5.99 incidence rate.

Samantha Summers Rivas is the founder and CEO of Rubies LV. She is also a sex industry survivor and says human trafficking has changed in recent years.

"A lot of times, people just naturally associate with human trafficking, sex trafficking with the white van. Right? If you're a parent, you really want to make sure you're monitoring all of their social media activity," Rivas said. "A lot of the recruiting and grooming that's happening is happening on social media platforms."

Our sister station in Phoenix reports that during Jan. 30 and Feb. 11, 2023, the police department arrested 120 people attempting to pay for sex.

"There was five juveniles that we were able to rescue from all of this and 1 adult. Sixty-one different cases were worked during this operation,” Phoenix Police Dept. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said last year.

Super Bowl 57 and a couple of other events were held during that time period.

As the focus changes to Las Vegas...

"Las Vegas Metro was actually out here observing as we were handling everything," Krynsky said.

Sheriff McMahill says law enforcement will be out in force this week.

Stopping human trafficking is something that hits close to home for Rivas.

"I want to challenge people to take it from being educated and knowing that it's happening to saying 'what can I do to assist those that are on the front lines, helping these women and children?'"

Rivas got out of the sex industry and started Rubies LV back in 2018. She said she was fortunate to get the help to turn her life around. She has been married to her husband for 25 years and they have two kids. Through their nonprofit, they now help others by educating people about human trafficking, by speaking at events, and helping young people who have been sexually exploited.

"I'm doing this for our children and our children's children -- for the next generations."

As a survivor of the sex industry, Rivas says she wants to help victims get out.

"I want for these women and children to not just survive but to thrive and to do bigger, better and badder than I could ever imagine doing myself. I want them to use me as a catapult into long term sustainable success."

Sheriff McMahill said this next budgetary cycle, he is significantly increasing the human trafficking efforts at Metro by creating a squad that is focused on human and sex trafficking in our community.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, you can text "BEFREE" to 233733.