Pinkbox Doughnuts unveiling new creations for The Big Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big Game is less than a month away and anticipation across the valley is ramping up.

On Wednesday, Pinkbox Doughnuts officials revealed their lineup for The Big Game, which will honor the two teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII.

That includes the 50 Yard Line raised bar doughnut, the Game Ball, which is a maple doughnut decorated to look like a football, and the #1 fan, which is a glazed doughnut in the shape of a hand holding up the number one. There will also be Pinky and Pooh doughnuts that will be decorated in each team's colors with the team name and a big game flag on them.

According to Pinkbox, the doughnuts will be available for pre-sale on line starting on Feb. 2 and running through Feb. 8. Fans can also buy the new creations in shops from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, which is game day.

In addition to fans getting to try the treats at Allegiant Stadium, Pinkbox will also have a food truck in the Modelo Tailgate Zone in Lot N across the street from Allegiant Stadium, starting four hours before kickoff and no game ticket is required for access to the tailgate area.