NFL awards educational grants to students through Latino Youth Honors program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bringing more Latino representation into the game we love. That's the goal of the National Football League's Latino Youth Honors Program.

League officials handpicked eight finalists from across the country, rewarding them for their academic and athletic excellence. Now, they're here in Las Vegas to enjoy everything that Super Bowl 58 has to offer.

I caught up with the national winner, who told me that being at a Super Bowl has always been his dream.

"This is incredible how they set this up and how they give people the experience of the Super Bowl."

Born and raised in the heart of Pittsburgh, Peter Gonzalez's life took a positive turn when he earned the opportunity of a lifetime — to attend Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

For his academic excellence and his hard work on the football field, Gonzalez was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers for consideration in the NFL Latino Youth Honors Program.

"It is incredible that I could be a trailblazer for the Latino community and come out here and show other Latinos this is possible for all of us," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is among the eight finalists from across the country that were brought to Las Vegas to experience Super Bowl 58. He was selected as the national winner and has secured a grant to further his education at Penn State, all while chasing his football dreams.

"I am out here to prove that there is no barrier we can't get through and if we work hard and work together than nothing is impossible for us," Gonzalez said.

Marissa Solis with the NFL said Gonzalez's story is not just one of personal triumph, but a beacon of hope for countless others.

She said Gonzalez's success is a testament to the boundless potential within Hispanic communities.

"We need to do something for that community because it is not enough for them to just watch the game. We want to make them part of it and for us, the future is key, the future of latino youth and what they can do for the sport," Solis said.

Gonzalez told me his story is not just about football. It's about the power of dreams to transcend boundaries and inspire future Latino generations.

"Just work hard it all it takes is hard work and a dream and if you really stick to your goals you can make anything possible."