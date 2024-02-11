Nevada native, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ready for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, playing in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas means returning to his home state.

The 25-year-old was born in Rocklin, California but grew up in Reno. He has Vegas ties through family who lives here and he said it's a special city.

"I'm excited. It feels like I'm playing at home," Aiyuk told me earlier this week. "It's the place where I grew up. It's a place where I fell on my face and it's a place where I got back up. It's a place where I met lifetime friends. It's a place where I fell in love with playing football. It's a place where I have a bunch of family now, still today. I'm excited that they're getting the love that they deserve here over the past couple of weeks. It just feels like a journey is coming full-circle."

John Locher/AP San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up during a practice ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aiyuk went to McQueen High School in Reno before going to Sierra College in Rocklin, California. He then transferred to Arizona State University, where he worked with a person that Las Vegas Raiders fans know and love.

"What do you think about the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce," I asked him.

"That's my dog. I was with him and got to spend time him with at Arizona State. I was super happy for him getting that job," Aiyuk said. "He's well-deserving and he's going to do great for those guys."

Aiyuk had a stellar career at Arizona State, recording 1,192 receiving yards in his senior season, the fifth-most when looking at the school's single-season records. His senior year, he was also one of just three receivers with two 80+ yard receiving touchdowns.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk was the 25th overall pick in the First Round and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, a team his family followed while he was growing up.

"My mom was the one that grew up a 49ers fan and she put me in all the Niners stuff. At the time, I veered my own way a little bit but I was still a fan of the team," Aiyuk said. "Being here, in the Super Bowl, for my mom's favorite team, which has now become my team, it's exciting."

John Locher/AP San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up during a practice ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aiyuk said it has also been incredible seeing how the Nevada sports scene has changed and evolved to where Las Vegas can now host a Super Bowl.

"When I was growing up, we didn't have any sports teams. We had the Kings close to us, Warriors, Niners, Raiders. To have a bunch of teams now, it's exciting," Aiyuk said. "I was in Reno watching the Vegas hockey team the night they won [the Stanley Cup]. That was exciting and hopefully people can start looking at Nevada as a professional hub for athletes and more big events like the Super Bowl."