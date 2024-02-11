Nevada native, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ready for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, playing in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas means returning to his home state.
The 25-year-old was born in Rocklin, California but grew up in Reno. He has Vegas ties through family who lives here and he said it's a special city.
"I'm excited. It feels like I'm playing at home," Aiyuk told me earlier this week. "It's the place where I grew up. It's a place where I fell on my face and it's a place where I got back up. It's a place where I met lifetime friends. It's a place where I fell in love with playing football. It's a place where I have a bunch of family now, still today. I'm excited that they're getting the love that they deserve here over the past couple of weeks. It just feels like a journey is coming full-circle."
Aiyuk went to McQueen High School in Reno before going to Sierra College in Rocklin, California. He then transferred to Arizona State University, where he worked with a person that Las Vegas Raiders fans know and love.
"What do you think about the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce," I asked him.
"That's my dog. I was with him and got to spend time him with at Arizona State. I was super happy for him getting that job," Aiyuk said. "He's well-deserving and he's going to do great for those guys."
Aiyuk had a stellar career at Arizona State, recording 1,192 receiving yards in his senior season, the fifth-most when looking at the school's single-season records. His senior year, he was also one of just three receivers with two 80+ yard receiving touchdowns.
During the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk was the 25th overall pick in the First Round and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, a team his family followed while he was growing up.
"My mom was the one that grew up a 49ers fan and she put me in all the Niners stuff. At the time, I veered my own way a little bit but I was still a fan of the team," Aiyuk said. "Being here, in the Super Bowl, for my mom's favorite team, which has now become my team, it's exciting."
Aiyuk said it has also been incredible seeing how the Nevada sports scene has changed and evolved to where Las Vegas can now host a Super Bowl.
"When I was growing up, we didn't have any sports teams. We had the Kings close to us, Warriors, Niners, Raiders. To have a bunch of teams now, it's exciting," Aiyuk said. "I was in Reno watching the Vegas hockey team the night they won [the Stanley Cup]. That was exciting and hopefully people can start looking at Nevada as a professional hub for athletes and more big events like the Super Bowl."