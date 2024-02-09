Nevada National Guard supporting law enforcement for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada National Guard is activating dozens of soldiers and airmen to help first responders and law enforcement during Super Bowl 58.

The National Guard announced about 80 people will be activated on state orders in Clark County on Feb. 11 to help with safety, crowd control, and provide supplemental medical teams, as needed.

The 72nd Military Police Company will be supporting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near and around Allegiant Stadium.

The 152nd Medical Group will be at Sunrise Hospital and University Medical Center Hospital to provide triage tents in case of a mass casualty event.

The 92nd Civil Support Team, a nuclear, biological, and radiological unit, will monitor solid and airborne substances around the stadium throughout the day.

This isn't the first time Nevada National Guard has stepped in to help. They also sent soldiers and airmen to help with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as well as New Year's Eve festivities.