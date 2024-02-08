Las Vegas officials release updated list of Super Bowl-related traffic closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're traveling around the Las Vegas Strip over the next week, you will probably face delays due to numerous road closures and lane restrictions because of Super Bowl LVIII.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee released a new map showing those closures on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the closures that have been announced, as of Wednesday. County officials said many proposed impacts are pending review and approval by the Clark County's Public Works Department and the schedule below is subject to change.



Allegiant Stadium Way

Jan. 8 - Feb. 15 - Full closure from Hacienda Avenue to Al Davis Way



Jan. 8 - Feb. 15 - Full closure from Allegiant Stadium Way to Dean Martin Drive



Feb. 3 - Feb. 9 - Road closed to through traffic from Hacienda Avenue to Lot W. One lane northbound and one lane southbound will be available

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9 - Road will be fully closed from Lot W to Russell Road

Feb. 10 - Feb. 15 - Road will be fully closed from Ali Baba Lane to Russell Road



Feb. 3 - Feb. 15 - Road will be fully closed from Terrible's Garage driveway to Polaris Avenue



Feb. 8 - Feb. 15 - Road will be fully closed from Oquendo Road to Lot N

Feb. 9 - Feb. 11 - One-way northbound traffic only will be allowed from Ali Baba Lane to Tropicana Avenue. No southbound travel will be allowed



Jan. 27 - Feb. 9 - Road will be fully closed from Polaris Avenue to Luxor Drive

Feb. 10 - Feb. 15 - Road will be fully closed from Polaris Avenue to the east of Luxor Drive



Feb. 3 - Feb. 11 - Road will be fully closed from Game Changers Sports driveway to Cameron Street



Feb. 7 - Feb. 11 - There will be lane restrictions from the Mandalay Bay Loading Dock to Russell Road. One lane northbound and two lanes southbound will be available

Feb. 7 - Feb. 12 - Two southbound left turn lanes will be closed at the intersection of Caesars Service Drive



Feb. 7 - Feb. 11 - Two eastbound turn lanes on Russell Road at Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed at the back entrance of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. County officials said this won't affect access to the RTC bus stop on Russell Road.



Feb. 8 - Feb. 11 - Lane restrictions from Linq Lane to Caesars Forum



Feb. 8 - From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Lane restriction from Goh Tong Way to Resorts World Employee/Delivery Entry

Feb. 8 - From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Closure of the southbound turn lane into employee entrance of Resorts World



Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. to Feb 10 at 1 a.m. - Lane restrictions from Howard Hughes Parkway to Paradise Avenue with the closure of the north curb lane



Feb. 10 - Feb. 12 - Road will be closed from Reno Avenue to the Mandalay Bay garage



Feb. 11 - One-way eastbound traffic only from Valley View Boulevard to Dean Martin Drive and no westbound travel



Feb. 16 - Lane restrictions from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive and intermittent sidewalk closures.

You can see the latest round of road closures and traffic impacts on the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee's website.