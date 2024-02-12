Allegiant Stadium was rocking for historic Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, fans were fired up for Super Bowl 58.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champs after an intense back-and-forth game ending in overtime.

“Literally the best quarterback in the NFL is Patrick Mahomes when trailing in the Super Bowl; he did it again. Unbelievable, unbelievable, so much fun,” said Kansas City Chiefs fan Tom Jack.

This is only the second Super Bowl to go to overtime in NFL history. Allegiant Stadium was rocking the whole night with the electrifying atmosphere of the Big Game.

“Vegas is always fun. Bringing these two teams together; they’re great teams, both of them,” said lifelong Chiefs fan John Kalliris.

People rooting for Kansas City say they weren’t worried when their team was down at the half.

“That’s what we do; we’re a fourth-quarter team. Made a few mistakes, close game; still, it doesn’t matter,” Kalliris said.

Despite the final score, the atmosphere around the gridiron was electric, and people at the game said they’re happy to be a part of Super Bowl history.

“It’s just such a blessing to be here and see our team in Vegas, and it’s quite a wild experience here,” said lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan Brad Evans.

Even die-hard fans for teams not in the Super Bowl loved being in Las Vegas for the Big Game.

“This is awesome. They have very good restaurants here...and people are good, crazy, all nice,” said Philadelphia Eagles fan Raju Chukana.

Along with the Big Game itself, Las Vegas held around 300 Super Bowl-related events this past week, allowing people unable to go to the Big Game to still get the Super Bowl experience.