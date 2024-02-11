Agencies preparing for ‘massive crowds’ ahead of Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of thousands of people have traveled to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58. While most visitors won’t be attending the big game on Sunday, they are enjoying the parties, events and exhibits that come with it.

Because of this, security is at an all-time high and several law enforcement agencies are working together to keep everyone safe.

“The Super Bowl is the big game, right? And we’ve got a playbook in hand that we’re going to be running here,” said Garrett Donaldson, supervisor with the Las Vegas Federal Air Marshal Service.

Donaldson spoke with Channel 13 about that playbook and the planning that went into keeping visitors safe this weekend.

“Everybody is in this game because Las Vegas is betting on us to secure them. They’re betting on us to keep them safe and that’s what we’re going to do,” Donaldson said.

Agencies like the Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with local partners are working together and visitors are noticing.

“It's a lot of walking, a lot of levels of security, but that’s okay because that means we’re all going to be able to do what we want to do and we’re not going to have any crazies,” said Tiffany Morgan, who’s visiting Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Security planning started more than two years ago when the location for Super Bowl 58 was first announced.

Crowds can expect to see agents and officers all over the Strip, near hotels, and at Allegiant Stadium.

“If you're really strict on crime, more people come out and I think it benefits everyone as a community,” said Jose Feliciano, who’s visiting Las Vegas for the big game.

Some security measures aren’t as noticeable and agencies say that’s on purpose. They want the public to know they can monitor almost everything that’s going on, making for a safe and secure Super Bowl in Las Vegas.