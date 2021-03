LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dan "Big Dan" Rodimer is running for Congress in Texas.

Last year the former WWE star lost his bid to represent Nevada's 3rd congressional district to Democrat incumbent Rep. Susie Lee.

He's now running as a Republican in a Texas district that represents suburbs south and west of Dallas.

According to the Texas Tribune, Rodimer submitted his candidacy an hour before the deadline.

He's one of 23 candidates.

The special election there is set for May 1.