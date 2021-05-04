Big changes coming to the Las Vegas Strip and beyond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two new things are happening on or near the Las Vegas Strip.

The first is Red Rock Resorts selling the Palms hotel-casino to San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority for $650 million. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians says this expansion is expected to create over 2,000 jobs.

RELATED: San Manuel agrees to purchase Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas for $650M

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a nationwide philanthropic California American Indian tribe.

After years of supporting the Las Vegas community, having a physical foothold here is a milestone for the tribe.

The second new development is MGM Resorts International and Infinity World Development Corp. selling two acres of land to the local 63SLVB company. The sale is set to go for about $80 million.

RELATED: CityCenter selling 2-acre parcel in the heart of Las Vegas Strip

The undeveloped land is located next to the Shops at Crystals at CityCenter between Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.