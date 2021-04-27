CityCenter selling 2-acre parcel in the heart of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CityCenter, a venture between MGM Resorts International and Infinity World Development Corp, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell a two-acre site to 63SLVB for approximately $80 million.

Located in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this undeveloped parcel of land sits within the CityCenter campus, adjacent to The Shops at Crystals on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Under the terms of the agreement, 63SL­­VB intends to develop a multi-level retail complex comprising specialty retail and casual and fine dining.

Arquitectonica of Miami Beach has been engaged to create a design that is commensurate with the image, standards, and mixed-use nature of the CityCenter campus.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

For leasing information visit: www.63lasvegas.com