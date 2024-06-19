Watch Now
Biden administration hosts reporters for Q&A summit ahead of Juneteenth

KTNV
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 18, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of Juneteenth, the federal and state holiday marking the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the Biden administration held the Juneteenth Regional Reporter Summit.

The summit took place at the White House and allowed reporters from across the country to ask members of the Biden administration questions on a number of topics pertaining to Black Americans.

A recent Pew Survey showed education and the economy were the top policy priorities for Black voters.

I was the only local reporter from Las Vegas who was there for the summit and I asked questions surrounding those topics and several others.

Gun Violence and Mental Health Funding - Will federal funding continue?

Juneteenth Regional Reporter Summit: Gun violence and mental health

Economy - Is the White House considering a billionaire's tax?

Juneteenth Regional Reporter Summit: Economy and proposed billionaire's tax

