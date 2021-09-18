Bicyclist killed in crash with SUV in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday evening.

Authorities say they were called to the intersection of West Lake Mead Parkway and Perlite Way at about 9 p.m. in reference to a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

A preliminary investigation revealed a blue Alfa Romeo SUV was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead Parkway when it changed lanes and crossed into the bicycle lane causing the collision, according to Henderson police.

Officers say impairment and speed were not considered factors. The bicyclist had no apparent reflective or lighting devices on the bicycle. Also, the bicyclist was not wearing a protective helmet.

The 29-year-old bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition but later died.

Henderson police report they are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Friday's deadly crash was the sixth accident-related fatality for 2021 in Henderson.