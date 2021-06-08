Bicyclist hit by car in Henderson near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway on June 7 at about 07:25 p.m. regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Preliminarily authorities say, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital for injuries received. Injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say this an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

