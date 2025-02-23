Beware of ramp and lane closures on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Monday night, there will be ramp and lane closures on Interstate 15 for the ongoing I-15 South Widening Project.

The closures will be used for landscaping, painting of sound walls and paving.

When will the closures happen?

From Monday, Feb. 24, to Friday, Feb. 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound 1-15 will be reduced to one lane between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

The northbound 1-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue will be closed as well.

The southbound 1-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue and St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound will be closed intermittently from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Mar. 28.