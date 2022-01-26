Betty’s Village fosters environment for people with diverse abilities to live and work independently

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local non-profits have been faced with challenges during the pandemic.

13 Action News got a look inside of Betty's Village, a residential community for people of diverse abilities.

The community offers a number of amenities for residents, including a pool, game room, and gym.

Betty’s Village is the first housing project by Opportunity Village. The project cost $35 million to build.

The non-profit experienced its own share of COVID-19 related drawbacks. At one point, they struggled to keep 100% of their staff employed.

All of that changed when they recently received federal funds, allowing them to stay open and operating to help residents like Lizzie Samlowski.

“When I got here I got to meet a lot of friends and neighbors and I really love it here. It’s wonderful,” Samlowski said.

Most of the tenants have some sort of diverse ability but staff say that’s no barrier to the community here.

The non-profit is currently working to build more housing in Las Vegas.