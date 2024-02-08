BetMGM launches newly-designed sports betting app in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People looking to place their bets on Super Bowl 58 will have yet another option as BetMGM launches a newly-designed sports betting app in Nevada.

“As the world’s biggest sport event arrives in Las Vegas this week, it is the ideal moment to introduce Nevada to our premier mobile sports betting app,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said. “Nevada attracts people from around the world and is home to an incredibly knowledgeable sports fan base. It is vital to provide them with a superior product and we are thrilled to do that with this launch.”

According to BetMGM, some of the enhanced features include expanded pre-game and in-game options, digital deposits and withdrawals, and same-game parlay+. For example, players can now connect two different same-game parlays into a single bet for increased odds.

The Nevada app is also connected to BetMGM Rewards. With every wager placed in Nevada, app users can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and MGM Rewards Tier Credits, which can be used at MGM Resorts properties like the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay.

In addition to the app, BetMGM also operates nine sportsbooks on the Strip at the Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Excalibur.