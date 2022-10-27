Bernie Sanders will appear in Las Vegas to encourage young people to vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Las Vegas to encourage young people to vote in the upcoming midterm election.

According to a news release, the senator will take part in the “Our Future is Now” tour organized by NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action.

The tour will include stops in five battleground states, including Nevada, and will feature live music and celebrity appearances.

Sen. Sanders will be present at both stops in Las Vegas and Reno on Oct. 28.

Organizers have not announced times and locations for either event.

“Over the last few years, we’ve built a progressive movement of young people who are more motivated than ever to create a country that represents them and reflects their values,” NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said in a press release. “With this historic tour, we are so excited to continue building our power across the country by encouraging young voters to cast their ballots in the midterm election.”

