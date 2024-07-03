Bellagio unveils plans for new retail, entertainment space

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio could soon be expanding.

According to documents submitted to Clark County, a new project, which is being called Project Mojave, would include nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space on the south side of Bellagio Drive.

Blueprints from Marnell Architecture show the addition would be 138 feet high with three floors above the ground level.

According to to the documents, the project would include some interior remodeling to the existing Bellagio entrance lobby and the bus drop-off area on the ground level of the existing parking garage.

The addition would also include "retail, personal services, bars and restaurants with outside dining and drinking, dayclub/nightclub, recreational and entertainment facility and live entertainment."

Documents also state the resort is proposing adding 27 new wall signs as well as replacing an existing freestanding sign along Las Vegas Boulevard, which covers about 4,532 square feet. The new sign that would replace it would be 5,905 square feet.

The existing driveways and vehicular circulation areas will not change.

"The proposed building is designed to maintain access to the existing porte cochère, existing drop-off and taxi queues as well as the existing parking garages," the documents state in part.

When looking at a parking analysis, the existing casino requires 3,357 parking spaces and the proposed addition would need 1,215 parking spaces. Documents state the plan is to have 6,276 total parking spaces, which are broken down like this: 3,368 spaces in the west parking garage, 2,321 spaces in the south parking garage, and 587 spaces in the underground parking facility that can be accessed from Flamingo Road.

Documents also state the resort is. looking at several sustainability initiatives when planning for the new addition.

That includes:



Providing at least 10% more trees than required

Water-efficient planting - "95% or more of the plants have low or very low water requirements"

Energy conservation

Cool roofs

Skylights to provide natural daylight in public spaces

All building entrances and ADA ramps will include overhead covers/canopies

Energy provided from the MGM Resorts' Mega Solar Array, which is located in the desert north of of Las Vegas, and features 323,000 panels across 640 acres

Currently, the space being proposed for the site is being used as a pedestrian walkway for people to get from Las Vegas Boulevard to the Bellagio's front entrance.

Channel 13 reached out to MGM Resorts to learn more information and were sent the following statement.

"MGM Resorts submitted plans to the county last week for a new luxury retail, restaurant and entertainment destination adjacent to the Bellagio along the Las Vegas Strip. We look forward to sharing additional details about this exciting project in the coming weeks and months."