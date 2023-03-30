Bellagio spending $110 million to renovate spa tower rooms and suites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are on the way at the Bellagio.

On Thursday, the casino announced they're setting aside $110 million to renovate and transform rooms and suites in their spa tower.

The spa tower includes 819 guest rooms and 104 suites.

"Bellagio's commitment to delivering unparalleled accommodations, experiences and guest service for our discerning guests from around the world is a hallmark of our brand promise, President and COO of the Bellagio Ann Hoff said. "The spa tower's beautiful and luxurious new suites and guest rooms will reinforce our position as one of the hospitality industry's premier destinations."

Some of those renovations include incorporating furnishings and colors inspired by Northern Italy.

For example, the Bellagio said solferino is a deep pink color discovered in that region in 1859 and is a similar color to buildings lining the streets of the city of Solferino.

"We wanted to create a residential aesthetic with the timeless sense of luxury that is uniquely Bellgio," Winston Kong, partner at Champalimaud Design, said. "We found inspiration in the colors of Lake Como's surrounding flora and the classical style of the building's architecture."

The whole project is scheduled to be completed in October but the casino said the first set of renovated rooms will be available for guests to book starting in July.

The resort said they will continue renovations by taking on the nearly 400 suites in the Bellagio Tower starting in 2024.