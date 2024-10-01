Baseball legend Pete Rose died of natural causes, Clark County coroner finds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Rose, the legendary Major League Baseball player and manager whose death made headlines on Monday, died of natural causes.

That's according to updated information from the Office of the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner released on Tuesday.

Rose was 83 when he died at his home on Sept. 30, 2024. County coroner Melanie Rouse determined Rose died from high blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes was cited as a contributing factor in the coroner's findings.

He spent most of his storied career with the Cincinnatti Reds, winning three World Series titles and collecting 4,256 career hits.

He was banned from the MLB in 1989 for betting on baseball, which made him ineligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose denied the allegations against him and repeatedly petitioned to have his Hall of Fame eligibility reinstated.

Rose had been a Las Vegas resident for about 10 years at the time of his death.